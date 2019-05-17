2019-2020 Scripted Series: Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television will carry two new comedies and two new dramas.

NBC midseason comedy Indebted focuses on Dave and Rebecca who must deal with the mismanaged finances of Dave’s parents. In United We Fall, a midseason comedy for ABC, Jo and Bill juggle raising their kids while listening to their judgmental family.

For Life (pictured) is another midseason series for ABC, following a prisoner who becomes a lawyer to help other inmates. Based on the Bone Collector book series, the NBC midseason drama Lincoln revolves around Lincoln Rhyme, a forensic criminologist who is after the serial killer known as the Bone Collector.

