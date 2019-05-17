2019-2020 Scripted Series: NBCUniversal International Distribution

NBCUniversal International Distribution will be representing three new comedy series and four drama series of the upcoming 2019-2020 broadcast season.

Midseason animated series for FOX, Duncanville revolves around Duncan, his teenaged friends, and his family. The Kenan Show is a midseason pick-up for NBC about a newly widowed father trying to raise his kids. Debuting in the fall on NBC, Sunnyside depicts a former New York City councilman who gains a new perspective on America.

ABC midseason drama The Baker and the Beauty is based on an Israeli series that tells the story of a romance between a baker and an international star. NBCUniversal holds split rights with Keshet. NBC legal drama Bluff City Law (pictured) showcases an elite Memphis law firm that deals with controversial cases. Premiering in the fall on FOX, Not Just Me is about an only child who learns that her fertility doctor dad fathered dozens of kids in his career.

Find the complete list of new scripted series, listed by international distributor, for the 2019-2020 U.S. broadcast season here.