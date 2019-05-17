2019-2020 Scripted Series: Lionsgate

Lionsgate added Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (pictured) to its international distribution roster.

The NBC midseason musical dramedy is about a socially awkward twenty-something who begins to hear the thoughts of other people as songs and musical performances just for her. The production team includes Austin Winsberg, Paul Feig, Jesse Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Jason Wang, and Richard Shepard.

