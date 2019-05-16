The CW 2019 Upfronts Update

The CW Network announced the new additions to its 2019-2020 broadcast season.

Both Batwoman and Nancy Drew will debut in the fall. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Batwoman follows Kate Kane as she takes to Gotham’s streets to protect the city as a dark knight vigilante. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, Nancy Drew chronicles the adventures of the teenaged detective as she solves mysteries in her hometown and recovers from her mother’s death.

Midseason pick-up Katy Keene is a Riverdale spin-off series that revolves around the lives of four Archie Comics characters: Katy Keene, Josie McCoy, Jorge Lopez, and Pepper Smith.