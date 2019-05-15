Paramount Acquires Int’l Rights To ‘Dwight In Shining Armor’

Paramount Worldwide Television Licensing & Distribution picked up the international rights to Dwight In Shining Armor.

BYUtv’s adventure comedy series tells the story of Dwight, a 21st-century teenager, who, falls into an underground chamber and awakens a sleeping gothic princess. The first season of Dwight In Shining Armor debuted on BYUtv this past March. A second season will air on a family entertainment network in the fall.

Dan Cohen, president of Worldwide Home Entertainment and Television Distribution at Paramount Pictures, commented, “Dwight In Shining Armor is a terrific example of the kind of broadly appealing, original content that platforms around the world are looking for. We are delighted to be working with BYUtv to bring this fun and fresh series to audiences around the globe.”