CBSSI Secures ‘Star Trek’ Deal With Bell Media

CBS Studios International confirmed a licensing agreement with Canada’s Bell Media for the untitled Star Trek series.

Bell Media picked up the exclusive linear TV and SVoD rights in English and French for Canada. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, the new Star Trek series stars Sir Patrick Stewart as he returns for his role as Jean-Luc Picard, the captain he played in Star Trek: Next Generation, to tell the next chapter of his story.

The series will be available in the U.S. on CBS All Access and in Canada on the Space and Z networks.