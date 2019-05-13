CBSSI Inks Deal With Amazon Prime Video For ‘Star Trek’

CBS Studios International struck a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime Video for the new untitled Star Trek series.

Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming hub for the new series in over 200 countries and territories, outside of the U.S. and Canada. The new Star Trek series stars Sir Patrick Stewart as Starship Commander Jean-Luc Picard, a role Stewart played for seven seasons on Star Trek: Next Generation.

Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, the series continues the next chapter of Picard’s life. The series will be available in the U.S. on CBS All Access.