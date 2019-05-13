Alfred Haber Sells ‘bublé!’ In Canada, Australia

Alfred Haber Distribution secured international sales for the music special bublé!

The primetime concert aired in the U.S. on NBC. ITV in the U.K., Nine Network in Australia, Rogers Media and Bell Media in Canada, and MNet in South Africa have all picked up the one-hour special.

Alfred Haber commented, “As soon as we revealed that we had acquired the international distribution rights to bublé! we started receiving inquiries from broadcasters around the globe…and the response has been stellar. Michael Bublé is one of the most sought-after performers in the world and these recent sales certainly prove that point.”