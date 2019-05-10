VIS Secures Deal With Amazon To Stream ‘Ana’ In LATAM

Viacom International Studios (VIS) – Americas struck a deal with Amazon’s Prime Video to bring the upcoming series Ana to Latin America.

Produced by Viacom International Studios – Americas amd created by Mexican actress Ana de la Reguera, the comedy series follows the daughter of a Mexican beauty queen as she searches for her chance for fame in Hollywood. Ana will debut on Comedy Central and will be available to stream on Prime Video in Latin America.

Federico Cuervo (pictured), senior vice president and general director for the Americas at Viacom International Studios, remarked, “We’ve been working together with the Amazon Prime Video team since last year on different projects and Ana comes as a perfect example of our creative relationship. It only confirms the commitment we have with them in the creation of a long-term relationship.”