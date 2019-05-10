Up The Ladder: Ankama, Matchbox Pictures

Ankama appointed Marie Congé (pictured) as head of Global Distribution.

Most recently, Congé served as head of Sales & Business Development for GO-N International, where she launched the preschool series Simon. In her newly created role at Ankama, she will be responsible for the company’s international sales and acquisition strategies, and oversee the distribution of animated movies and TV projects.

Matchbox Pictures named Dan Munday as head of Unscripted.

With over 20 years of experience working in the U.S. and Australia, Munday most recently worked with Universal Television Alternative Studio to develop and produce unscripted content such as The Awesome Show. Additionally, he spent 14 years with producer Mark Burnett and was involved with the production of series like Survivor and The Apprentice. In his new role based in Sydney, Munday will oversee the development and management of the company’s unscripted projects.