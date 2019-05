CBS Renews Six Dramas For 2019-2020 Season

CBS ordered renewals for six drama series and two news programs for the 2019-2020 season.

Returning drama series include SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., Madam Secretary, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, and MacGyver. Additionally, 60 Minutes and 48 Hours have also been renewed. So far, CBS has announced a total of 18 renewed series, including Young Sheldon, Criminal Minds, NCIS, The Neighborhood, and God Friended Me, among others.