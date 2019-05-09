L.A. Screenings: Lionsgate Entertainment Content Preview

Lionsgate Entertainment boasts a slate that leads off with The Rook (pictured), a drama series about a young woman’s attempts to recover her memory despite being hounded by paranormal adversaries.

Comedy series Florida Girls shares the experiences of four friends navigating their lives below the poverty line. Ramy finds the title character on a spiritual journey as he tries to parse what it means to a community and generation.

The Goes Wrong Show revolves around the The fictitious Cornley Drama Society as the group puts on an overly-ambitious project while dealing with competitive actors. Ambitions tells the story of one woman who finds herself against some of the most powerful players in the city in order to revitalize her marriage. InterContinental, Suite 433