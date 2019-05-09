L.A. Screenings: Kanal D International Content Preview

Kanal D International heads to Los Angeles with dramas in tow.

In Ruthless City (pictured), Seher moves her family to Istanbul, where she meets Agah, a wealthy man from her small town. Price of Passion tells of the dramatic romance between Ferhat and Asli. Working as a hitman, Ferhat meets Asli, a young doctor who he must marry in order to save her life.

Wounded Love captures the heartbreak of one man witnessing his family’s decline and a woman being forced to accept a marriage proposal while pregnant with another man’s child. Action drama Double Trouble finds police officers Mustafa Kerim Can and Mert Barca tackling an immense drug operation.

Family drama Twins interweaves the lives of Memo and Can, two men living under different conditions. InterContinental, Suite 716