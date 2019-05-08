L.A. Screenings: Global Agency Content Preview

Turkey’s Global Agency heads to the InterContinental with a variety of drama series and reality game shows.

Sisters (pictured) is an intergenerational drama between sisters Ümran and Umay and their own daughters, Hayat and Hayal. In Gulperi, the title character rediscovers her first love after the death of her first husband, a man her father forced her to marry.

Meryem takes place after a fatal car accident ends one life and upends the lives of three others. In reality game show Upgrade, participants are given the opportunity to upgrade their old household appliances by answering trivia.

A team of contestants is given a sum of money to go shopping in Keep it or Lose it and must answer questions to keep their prizes. InterContinental, Suite 1521