L.A. Screenings: Calinos Entertainment Content Preview

Calinos Entertainment will be presenting Revival (pictured) during the L.A. Screenings. The family drama tells the story of Kemal, who awakes from a ten-year coma to find that his family has moved on without him.

Forbidden Fruit is the tale of two sisters, Zeynep and Yildiz, who want vastly different things out of life. Our Story centers on Filiz, who acts as a surrogate mother to her younger siblings, as she finds love after meeting Baris.

Woman is the sad drama following Bahar, who mourns the deaths of her grandparents and her husband. InterContinental, Suite 427