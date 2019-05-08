L.A. Screenings: Armoza Formats Content Preview

Armoza Formats will be at the InterContinental promoting the studio entertainment series The Four, in which four finalists compete against talented newcomers.

The Conflict (pictured) is a unique concept that finds two actors performing real-life disputes to offer perspective to the show’s participants. Master mentalist Nimrod Harel shows viewers how he undertakes his incredible feats of illusion in Mind Blowing.

Comedy series My Life In 60 Seconds occurs in 60-second scenes following a famed comedian who loses his job as a TV host. Drama Red Lines finds Marcelle, after being promoted in the DA’s office, tackling a high-profile case of mortgage fraud. InterContinental, Suite 1614