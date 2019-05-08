L.A. Screenings: All3media International Content Preview

All3media International will be in Los Angeles in support of a host of drama series and non-scripted entertainment.

Back to Life follows Miri after she is released from a decade in prison with no job, no friends, and no place to go except back to her hometown. In The Bad Seed (pictured), brothers Ford and Simon have recently reconciled after an estranged past, and become enthralled in a vicious scandal.

Play Your Pets Right is a competition in which pets are tested in speed, agility, and focus challenges. Generation Porn surveys the modern porn “epidemic” through interviews with the people who watch it, those who star in it, and those who run the business.

A dedicated team of emergency rescuers and doctors save lives in Ski A&E. InterContinental, Table No. 3