L.A. Screenings: ABS-CBN Corporation Content Preview

ABS-CBN has a slate that includes action drama The General’s Daughter, which follows Rhian Bonifacio, who’s been trained as a spy by Tiago, the man who raised her, in order to exact revenge against his enemy, Marcial, her biological father.

Los Bastardos chronicles the tale of Don Roman and his five sons. Betrayal finds star-crossed lovers Jacky and Lino meeting once again, but this time they are in their own separate marriages.

Now & Forever (pictured) shows the romantic love between Eva and Inno, who’ve encountered each other in an astral world and in real life. The Heiress is the rags-to-riches tale of Romina and Carlos, former lovers who marry different partners.