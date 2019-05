Zodiak Belgium Enters Production On ‘GR5’

Zodiak Belgium, a Banijay Group company, will enter start production on GR5 beginning tomorrow, May 8, 2019.

Produced for VRT Eén in Belgium, GR5 follows four twenty-something friends who embark on a journey to honor their friend who went missing. The scripted psychological thriller, directed by Jan Matthys, stars Boris Van Severen, Lucas Van den Eynde, and Violet Braeckman, among others.

Banijay Rights will distribute GR5.