Splash Entertainment Inks Deal With Lookout Entertainment

Splash Entertainment entered a deal with Lookout Entertainment to develop content based on the work of R.L. Stine.

As part of the agreement, Splash will develop, produce, and distribute animated content based on The Little Shop of Monsters and Rotten School. Written by Stine and illustrated by Marc Brown, The Little Shop of Monsters won a Children’s Choice Book Award in 2016. Stine’s book series Rotten School tells the tale of a fourth-grade name Bernie Bridges who lives in a boarding school.

Yvonne Bernard, CEO of Lookout Entertainment, commented, “We’ve found the right partner in Splash Entertainment to bring these timeless brands to the next level.”