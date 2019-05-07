Newsflare Announces Partnership With Doing Things Media

Newsflare partnered with Doing Things Media to bring the latter’s viral video catalog to global media buyers.

Over 100,000 videos in Doing Things Media’s library will be made accessible on Newsflare’s online video marketplace.

Preeya Naul, general manager of the Newsflare US office, stated. “Partnering with Doing Things Media means that global media companies will now be able to access even more of the most compelling viral content through the Newsflare Platform, and we are excited about the addition of this extraordinary roster of video.”