History To Premiere New ‘Pawn Stars’

History will air new episodes of Pawn Stars starting May 20, 2019.

Produced by Leftfield Pictures, Pawn Starsfollows Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee Russell, as they buy, sell, and appraise historical items of varying value. Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes a guest appearance in one of the new episodes. Executive producers for the series include Mary E. Donahue, Nicole Kaye, Shawn Witt, and Gretchen Palek, among others.