CBS AMC UK Partnership Brings On-Demand Channels To Freesat

CBS AMC UK Channels Partnership, a joint venture between CBS Studios International and AMC Networks International, will launch Horror Bites and CBS Catchup Channels UK on the satellite TV platform Freesat.

Satellite TV viewers will be able to access content from Horror Channel, CBS Reality, CBS Justice, and CBS Drama through their set-top boxes.

Tanya Gugenheim, SVP, Business Development, AMC Networks International, stated, “Launching Horror Bites and CBS Catchup Channels UK on Freesat underscores the demand for our acclaimed drama, true crime and entertainment content and will enable us to attract even bigger audiences in the months ahead. We’re excited to partner with Freesat and look forward to delivering a diverse lineup of programming subscription free to UK audiences.”