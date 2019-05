Wonder To Produce ‘Work It’ And ‘Deadstock’

BBC Three commissioned Wonder, a Banijay Group company, to produce Work It and Deadstock.

Work It follows three fitness instructors who mentor a variety of individuals working through issues such as body image and low self-esteem. Deadstock showcases the world of the secondhand items market, where two “resellers” set up shop and tell the unique stories behind secondhand items. Banijay Rights will handle the international distribution for both series.