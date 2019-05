‘The Specials Screening To Close Cannes Film Fest

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close with the premiere of Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano’s new film, The Specials (Hors Normes).

Previously called the “Closing Film,” the final event will now be dubbed the “Last Screening.” Starring Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb, The Specials is a social comedy produced and distributed by Gaumont. The festival begins May 14 and ends with an award ceremony on May 25.