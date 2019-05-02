Telemundo Global Studios Launches Scripted Producers Fellowship

Telemundo Global Studios (TGS) introduced its first-ever TGS Fellowship Program for the new generation of scripted producers.

Developed in part by the Telemundo Academy, the company’s academic program to develop opportunities in the industry, the fellowship initiative will be an intensive 18-month program in Miami for individuals looking to develop careers in scripted television production.

Led by Fabrizio Alcobe, senior vice president of Talent, and Martha Godoy, vice president and executive producer, the TGS Fellowship Program is currently accepting applications. The program includes a rigorous introduction to Telemundo Global Studios and NBCUniversal, in-person and virtual workshops, executive roundtables, and several networking events.