NENT Group Invests In Picturestart

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) announced a minority stake investment in the U.S. production company Picturestart.

Founded in 2018 by Erik Feig, who formerly served as president of Summit Entertainment and co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Picturestart will develop, produce, and co-finance scripted content for young viewers, with the first projects scheduled for production in the next year. Other Picturestart investors include Warner Bros. Pictures, The Scholastic Corporation, and Endeavor Content.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group president and CEO, will be joining the company’s board of directors. Pictured: Anders Jensen and Erik Feig.