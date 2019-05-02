NBCUniversal Secures Deal With CTC For ‘Celebrity Game Night’

NBCUniversal International Formats inked a deal with CTC to bring a local version of Hollywood Game Night to Russia.

Produced by Andrei Boltenko’s M.I.R., the local version will be titled Celebrity Game Night and will air on CTC in the fall. The format has previously been produced in the U.K., Sweden, Spain, French Canada, and across Eastern Europe. The original format is currently in its sixth season on NBC.

Ana Langenberg, SVP of Format Sales & Production at NBCUniversal International Formats, stated, “We are delighted to build on our relationship with CTC for a local version of Hollywood Game Night. As one of our flagship formats, it continues to entertain millions of audiences all over the world with its fun universal themes, games and talent. All international versions are produced to such a high-quality, so we’re proud to see the show continue to travel and generate global success.”