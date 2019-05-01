Up The Ladder: BBC Studios

BBC Studios named Lisa McCormack as director of Production for the Entertainment & Music division.

Prior to joining BBC Studios, McCormack served as head of Production at Whizz Kid Entertainment.

Suzy Lamb, managing director, Entertainment & Music, at BBC Studios, remarked, “Lisa comes with extensive knowledge of global entertainment and music productions and a proven commercial track record. I’m delighted she is taking on this important new role and will be working with me to manage entertainment and music content that audiences love.”