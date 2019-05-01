Poland’s Rochstar Acquires ‘The Conflict’ From Armoza

Armoza Formats secured a deal with the Polish production company Rochstar regarding The Conflict.

Rochstar acquired the local rights to the factual entertainment format. Coming from Eran B.Y. and Armoza Formats, The Conflict is a social experiment in which individuals see their disagreements in a new perspective as actors act out the problems on stage.

Avi Armoza, CEO, stated, “The Conflict provides a game-changing emotional element in the way it allows both participants and at-home viewers to change their perspective on situations through a dramatic theater performance. We are delighted that Rochstar has taken the local rights to the show and will offer this unique platform to reunite those who have been torn apart by conflict.”