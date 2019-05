FOX Renews ‘Empire’ For Sixth Season

FOX renewed the popular drama series Empire for a sixth season.

Produced by Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, Empire follows the drama surrounding the founding family of Empire Entertainment, an record company led by a hip-hop mogul.

Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment for FOX Entertainment, commented, Empire continues to break barriers with its emotionally powerful storytelling, and it remains a core part of the FOX legacy.”