CNN’s Christiane Amanpour To Be Honored With Int’l Emmy Award

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will recognize Christiane Amanpour with the International Academy’s 2019 Directorate Emmy Award.

Amanpour currently serves as the chief international anchor for CNN and as host of the PBS global affairs program Amanpour. She is also a board member of the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Centre for Public Integrity, and the International Women’s Media Foundation.

Amanpour will be presented with the award at the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 25, 2019, in New York City.