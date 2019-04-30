Up The Ladder: Neshama Entertainment

Neshama Entertainment announced the appointment of Suzanne Berger to vice president of Production.

Based in the company’s Toronto headquarters, Berger will lead Neshama’s production operations originating in Canada, as well as lead the effort in Canadian co-production partnerships. Before joining Neshama, Berger was producing for Halfire Entertainment, acting as supervising producer on Another Life for Netflix and Aftermath for SYFY and Space.

She is currently developing a slate in collaboration with MarVista Entertainment.