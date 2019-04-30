Paramount Network Orders ’68 Whiskey’

Paramount Network placed a 10-episode order for 68 Whiskey.

Coming from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, the dark comedy series tells the story of a deployment of Army medics to an operating base in Afghanistan dubbed “The Orphanage,” where they experience a wild world of shocking behavior and fierce friendships. Executive producers include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Francie Calfo, Samie Kim Falvey, and Roberto Benabib. 68 Whiskey has been adapted from the Israeli series Charlie Golf One created by Zion Rubin, who is also serving as an executive producer with Efrat Shmaya Dror, and Danna Stern.

Keith Cox, president of Development and Production at Paramount Network and TV Land, remarked, “I’m a huge fan of the Israeli series from which this series is based, and the unique mixture of drama and comedy infused throughout, and know 68 Whiskey will be a great complement to Yellowstone and Emily in Paris on Paramount Network’s growing slate of scripted originals as we seek to create TV as exciting as movies.”