CBS AMC UK Channels Launches On-Demand Players On YouView

CBS AMC UK Channels Partnership rolled out its on-demand players, “Horror Bites” (pictured) and “CBS Catchup Channels UK,” on the hybrid-TV platform YouView.

A joint venture between AMC Networks International and CBS Studios International, the CBS AMC UK Channels Partnership will make available series from Horror Channel, CBS Reality, CBS Drama, and CBS Justice for YouView connected set-top boxes and smart TVs.

Tanya Gugenheim, SVP of Business Development at AMC Networks International, stated, “This launch is part of our strategy to accelerate the availability of our strong and popular drama, true crime and entertainment content on new platforms, and we’re excited to be able to provide YouView’s audience with our diverse programming on-demand.”