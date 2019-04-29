Up The Ladder: Xilam Animation, Epic Story Media

Xilam Animation named Capucine Humblot (pictured) as head of Licensing and Merchandising. Prior to joining Xilam, Humblot served as brand developer at Asmodée. In her new position reporting to Morgann Favennec, EVP of Global Sales Development, Humblot will supervise the company’s strategic licensing and merchandising operations.