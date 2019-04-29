Xilam Animation named Capucine Humblot (pictured) as head of Licensing and Merchandising. Prior to joining Xilam, Humblot served as brand developer at Asmodée. In her new position reporting to Morgann Favennec, EVP of Global Sales Development, Humblot will supervise the company’s strategic licensing and merchandising operations.
Epic Story Media added two new executives to its senior team. Jessica Labi joined as head of Distribution and Brand Strategy. She most recently served as senior vice president at Viva Pictures. David Sztoser has been appointed head of Licensing and Merchandising. Prior to joining ESM, Sztoser worked at Viacom as VP of Toys for Nickelodeon.
Leave A Comment