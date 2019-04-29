Prime Entertainment Inks Doc Package Deal With Museum Channel

Prime Entertainment Group signed a package deal with the Museum Channel.

Distributed by Canal+ with programming in English, Russian, and French, the Museum Channel showcases quality programming focused on the arts and museums. The package deal includes the series Photographer and the new documentary Isetenkheb’s Egyptian Coffin.

David Freydt, managing director of Prime Entertainment Group said, “Museum Channel is great, this is our 4th deal together these last years and we really love working with them, especially for our high-quality cultural programs airing successfully on their channel in multiple territories.”