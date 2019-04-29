L.A. Screenings Independents Announces New Speakers

L.A. Screenings Independents (LASI) announced new speakers for this year’s edition.

The Independents portion kicks off with the Producers Summit on May 13, 2019, with a schedule of networking opportunities, keynote panels, and presentations. MarVista Entertainment’s CEO Fernando Szew will take part in a fireside keynote chat, while Endemol Shine Brasil’s CEO Juliana Algañaraz will present a deep dive into the unit’s business operations.

Additional speakers for LASI include Buffalo 8 Productions’ Steven Adams, MGM Television’s Chris Ottinger, pocket.watch’s Stone Newman, A+E Networks’ Patrick Vien, and Parrot Analytics’ Courtney Williams, among others.