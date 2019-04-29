Debmar-Mercury Works With Will Packer On ‘Central Ave’

Debmar-Mercury and Will Packer Media are partnering to develop Central Ave, an entertainment news magazine series.

The Atlanta-based series pairs television personality Julissa Bermudez with former Olympic track star Sanya Richard-Ross to deliver pop culture news through a socially-conscious lens. Central Ave will begin airing on November 4, 2019, for a five-week preview on select FOX TV stations.

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, stated, “Will Packer brings an entirely new and vibrant vision to syndication with Central Ave. We are excited to fill a need in the marketplace for a magazine show like this by partnering once again with our good friends at the FOX stations and a team headed by an A-List film producer of the caliber of Will.”