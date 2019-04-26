The first Omni Cultural TV Fest, organized in partnership with NATPE, takes place May 1, 2019, at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.
The full-day event includes a variety of pilot screenings and panels for business executives, such as “The World in Your Hands: A Guide to Worldwide Distribution.” The evening will include an awards ceremony presenting the festival winners and honoring producer Peter Engel with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Find further information on the festival’s programming online.
Leave A Comment