Inaugural Omni Cultural TV Fest Launches In May

The first Omni Cultural TV Fest, organized in partnership with NATPE, takes place May 1, 2019, at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.

The full-day event includes a variety of pilot screenings and panels for business executives, such as “The World in Your Hands: A Guide to Worldwide Distribution.” The evening will include an awards ceremony presenting the festival winners and honoring producer Peter Engel with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Find further information on the festival’s programming online.