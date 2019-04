GMA Network Renews Contract With Dingdong Dantes

GMA Network renewed its contract with actor Dingdong Dantes in a signing ceremony on April 22, 2019.

Dantes has been with GMA since his entrance into the acting world 21 years ago. He has starred in several popular drama series, such as Bow of Justice (pictured) and Color of My Blood, among others. At the signing ceremony, GMA announced that Dantes would star in the Philippine adaptation of the Korean drama series Descendants of the Sun.