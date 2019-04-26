DISCOP Abidjan Hosts Animation du Monde Preliminary Contest

DISCOP Abidjan will be hosting, in partnership with the African Animation Network, one of the preliminary pitching sessions for the 2020 Animation du Monde pitching competition.

DISCOP Abidjan will take place this year from May 29-31, 2019. The pitching session for Animation du Monde at DISCOP Abidjan is the second of five preliminary rounds, with other sessions being held in Johannesburg, Lagos, and Nairobi.

The top three projects from each session will compete in the Continental Final held at DISCOP Johannesburg. Following the Continental Final, the top four projects will be pitched at Animation du Monde at Annecy 2020.