A&E Renews ‘Wahlburgers’ For Tenth And Final Season

A&E Network will premiere the tenth and final season of Wahlburgers on May 15, 2019.

Produced by 44 Blue Productions in association with Closest to the Hole Productions, Leverage Entertainment, and Donnie D Productions, Wahlburgers follows Mark, Donnie, and Paul Wahlberg, as they steady the family’s growing business with their personal lives. The final season toasts the success the Wahlbergs have had with their restaurant chain.