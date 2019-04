Nickelodeon And CBS Develop Animated ‘Star Trek’ Series

Nickelodeon gave the go ahead to an animated Star Trek series from CBS Television Studios.

Developed by writers Kevin and Dan Hageman (pictured), the series tells the story of a group of unruly teenager who discover a Starfleet spaceship and embark on galactic adventures. CBS Televison Studios’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment will produce the newest addition to the Star Trek franchise.

The series will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon.