Gusto TV Launches On Pluto TV In The U.K.

Gusto Worldwide Media announced the U.K. rollout of its food channel Gusto TV on Pluto TV.

Gusto TV will be available as a branded channel to Pluto TV’s U.K. audience, offering popular programming such as Fish the Dish (pictured), The Urban Vegetarian, The Latin Kitchen, and Bonacini’s Italy, among other culinary titles. Prior to Gusto TV’s branded channel launch, Gusto Worldwide Media’s content was featured on Pluto TV in the U.S. and the U.K.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, stated, “We were thrilled that Pluto TV wanted to offer Gusto TV as a channel on their UK platform. Our channel was built for a global audience. UK viewers appreciate the variety and diversity that Gusto TV’s programming has to offer.”