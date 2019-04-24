CBS All Access ordered The Good Fight for its fourth season.
Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions, The Good Fight is a legal drama with new episodes airing weekly on CBS All Access. In its current third season, the lawyers negotiate new challenges, such as the courtroom in the post-factual world and personal life developments.
The season three finale of The Good Fight will be available to stream beginning May 16, 2019.
