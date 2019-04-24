CBS All Access Renews ‘The Good Fight’ For Fourth Season

CBS All Access ordered The Good Fight for its fourth season.

Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions, The Good Fight is a legal drama with new episodes airing weekly on CBS All Access. In its current third season, the lawyers negotiate new challenges, such as the courtroom in the post-factual world and personal life developments.

The season three finale of The Good Fight will be available to stream beginning May 16, 2019.