News, Radio, And Podcast Winners Announced For Peabody Awards

The Peabody Board of Jurors announced the Peabody Award honorees in the News and Radio/Podcast categories.

The winners represent the wide-ranging work done across investigative reporting. In the News category, the winners are BBC Africa Eye for “Anatomy of a Killing,” KING Television for “Back of the Class,” ITN for “Cambridge Analytica,” Frontline for “Separated: Children at the Border,” ESPN for “Spartan Silence: Crisis at Michigan State,” PBS NewsHour for ‘The Plastic Problem,” and WAGA-TV for “$2 Tests: Bad Arrests.” The Radio/Podcast winners are Michigan Radio for “Believed,” WABE for “Buried Truths,” The New York Timesfor “Caliphate,” and The Center for Investigative Reporting for “Kept Out” and “Monumental Lies.”

The jurors also honored ProPublica with the Peabody Catalyst Award. Peabody Award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 18 in New York City.