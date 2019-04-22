NAB Show Recaps With 2019 Final Figures

The National Association of Broadcasters had a successful year for the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Held from April 6-11, the convention registered 91,460 attendees, which included 24,096 international participants. The final attendance figure was 92,912 from 160 countries.

Dennis Wharton, executive vice president of Communications at NAB, stated, “Once again, NAB Show is the premier showcase for the latest advancements that are reshaping the world of media, entertainment and technology. We thank our exhibitors, program partners and speakers for making NAB Show a must-attend event for content creators, producers and distributors from around the world.”

Next year’s NAB Show will take place from April 18-22, 2020.