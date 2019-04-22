CBS Renews ‘NCIS’ Series For 2019-2020 Season

CBS renewed two NCIS series for the upcoming 2019-2020 TV season.

NCIS: New Orleans (pictured) is currently in its fifth season and NCIS: Los Angeles is currently in its tenth season. Both shows average more than 10 million viewers.

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, stated, “Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years. They offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We’re excited to have Chris, LL, Scott and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”