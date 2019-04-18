Kew Media Screens ‘Killing Patient Zero’ At Hot Docs Fest

Kew Media Distribution will be at the 2019 Hot Docs Documentary Film Festival showcasing a roster of new titles and screenings.

Kew Media will be launching Killing Patient Zero, a documentary from Fadoo Productions and Fine Point Films about the trajectory of AIDS in America. Kew Media will also be screening White Pines Pictures’ Toxic Beauty, Black Earth Films and Phenomenon Trust Productions’ Our Godfather, and Fine Point Films’ Bojayá: Caught in the Crossfire.

Jonathan Ford, Executive Vice President of Sales at Kew Media Distribution, said, “We have a long-established reputation of working with the very best producers of factual programming from all over the world. We are passionate about this in-demand genre and eager to present a further unique line-up of exceptional feature documentaries at Hot Docs, which we know will affirm our position as the ‘go-to’ company for award-winning non-fiction content.”